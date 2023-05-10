Uber launches new flight-booking feature as it doubles down on growth

Uber drivers have been called to strike today by the App Drivers & Couriers Union (ADCU)

Uber has launched a new feature that allows customers to book flights using the app, as the company looks to expand modes of travel for users.

The ride-hailing giant today rolled out the new booking tool for domestic and international flights in partnership with the online travel agent Hopper.

Andrew Brem, General Manager at Uber UK said the new addition would be “perfect for business travellers and tourists alike” and would make the process of air travel “simple and stress-free,” with target booking speeds of one minute.

“Over the last 12 months with the addition of rail, coach and now flight bookings, Uber is truly a one-stop travel solution,” he added.

In 2018, chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi announced new strategies to target rapid growth on the continent, with the app “doubling down” on its presence in major European economies like Germany and Spain by expanding its range of services.

Last week, the taxi firm said it expected profit to rise in 2023 as it continues to recover from the pandemic.