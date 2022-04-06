Hail a flight! Uber set to include air travel and Eurostar as ‘superapp’ bid revamped

Uber (Photo Illustration by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Planes and trains are set to be added to Uber’s app, as it looks to fully integrate inter-city and even international travel.

The hail-a-ride cab company announced plans to move beyond localised convenience, and expand into coaches, air travel and trains this summer.

It will also look to include a travel booking system, offering car rentals, hotel bookings and even allowing tourists to buy plane tickets and the Eurostar.

According to the FT, Uber’s chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi is seeking to relaunch its ‘superapp’ strategy, first initiated a few years ago.

Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for UK, northern and eastern Europe said: “Later this year we plan to incorporate flights, and in the future hotels, by integrating leading partners into the Uber app to create a seamless door-to-door travel experience.”