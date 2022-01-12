British Airways axes hundreds of flights following booking slump

BA has slashed three more routes, including to US destinations such as New Orleans, Baltimore and Nashville.

British Airways (BA) has reportedly scrapped three flight routes, axing hundreds of flights until the summer.

Routes from London Heathrow to US destinations such as Nashville, New Orleans and Baltimore were cancelled as a result of a Covid-induced slump in bookings, the Sun first reported.

Flights to New Orleans will end on 15 January while the last services to Nashville and Baltimore will run on 16 and 17 January respectively, according to aviation website Simple Flying. All three routes are expected to be back from April.

“Like other airlines, due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic we are operating a reduced and dynamic schedule,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “We apologise to customers whose travel plans are disrupted. Where a customer’s flight is cancelled, we always contact them to offer options including a full refund.”

Today’s round of flight cancellations is the latest to have taken place since December, when around 2,000 flights were removed from BA’s schedules until the end of March.

At the time, the carrier trimmed both domestic and long haul destinations – including rotations on the Belfast-Glasgow and Belfast-Birmingham routes as well as several flights to South Africa, City A.M. reported.