Heathrow Express passengers can soon book train tickets through Uber

Passengers on the Heathrow Express will soon be able to book train tickets through Uber following a partnership between the two services.

The collaboration is part of Uber’s new feature Uber Travel, which aims to transform Uber into a multi-modal smart travel app.

The feature is already available in cities across North America.

“We have seen continued growth in our digital booking channels with journey planner apps growing significantly since the start of the pandemic,” said Mark Eastwood, commercial strategy lead at Heathrow Express.

“We are thrilled passengers will now have another seamless booking channel at their fingertips while on the move.”

City A.M. has approached Uber for comment.