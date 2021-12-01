Twitter lining up Ethereum payments

Twitter appears to be introducing Ethereum payments alongside its Bitcoin tipping feature.

The move comes in the wake of Monday’s shock announcement that CEO Jack Dorsey would be stepping down in order to pursue his cryptocurrency work with Square – a payment app he founded and owns a 25 per cent stake in.

Eagle-eyed users of the social media platform spotted the Ethereum connection in one of Twitter’s own videos which demonstrated a transaction to an Ethereum wallet.

The ‘leak’ about Ethereum heading to the social media platform was first spotted by Twitter user ‘Mr. Whale’ who clocked the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency sandwiched between Bitcoin and PayPal.

The move, yet to be confirmed by Twitter, would open up its ambitious crypto reach even further – a prospect that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Several observers, though, were quick to point out that Ethereum’s well-documented transaction fees would put many off using it with the tipping feature.

However, it also opened up discussion over Twitter’s future plans with cryptocurrency.

The campaign to feature other prominent digital assets – such as Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana or Bitcoin Cash, for instance – is already gathering momentum.