Tui to refund all customers by the end of the month

Travel giant Tui UK will refund all package holidays cancelled due to the coronavirus by the end of the month, the UK’s competition watchdog announced this morning.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had launched an investigation into the firm after receiving thousands of complaints from customers who had not been refunded.

Read more: Holiday firm Tui falls to €1.1bn loss as coronavirus halts travel

Under consumer protection laws, package holidays firms must pay back refunds for cancelled holidays within 14 days.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, many operators had been unable to make the payments within the allotted time due to the risk of going out of business.

Tui UK will also contact all customers who have accepted a refund credit note instead of a cash refund to offer them the latter instead.

These commitments apply to all of Tui UK’s different businesses that offer package holidays, including First Choice, First Choice Holidays, Marella Cruises, Crystal Ski, Crystal, Tui Scene, Tui Lakes & Mountains and Skytours.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

From now on the company will be required to regularly update the CMA as to the progress of its refunds.

The CMA said it had written to hundreds of similar businesses reminding them of the need to pay back refunds within the appropriate time frame.

Chief executive Andrea Coscelli said:”It’s absolutely essential that people have trust and confidence when booking package holidays and know that if a cancellation is necessary as a result of coronavirus, businesses will give them a full, prompt refund.

“The CMA’s action ensures that Tui UK customers will get their refunds by the end of the month.”

Read more: Tui agrees €1.2bn rescue package with German government

A Tui spokeswoman said: “We remain sorry that holiday refunds took longer to process during the height of Covid-19.

“The volume of cancellations and customer contacts was unprecedented and at a time when retail stores, contact centres and offices were closed because of the nationwide lockdown.”