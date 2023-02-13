Battle of package holiday makers: Jet2holidays overtakes Tui as top tour operator for first time

Jet2holidays Aircraft

Jet2holidays has overtaken Tui to become the UK’s largest tour operator for the first time.

Data published by the Civil Aviation Authority shows Jet2holidays is licensed to provide package holidays to 5.9 million people in the year to the end of September.

That is compared with 5.3 million for Tui.

Jet2holidays will operate its largest summer programme this year, featuring 65 destinations.

Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “Becoming the UK’s largest tour operator is a significant milestone in the history of Jet2holidays, but it will not change a single thing that we do.

“Our continued success is because we have the best team in the industry who work tirelessly to look after our customers, and we will never lose sight of that fundamental principle.”

The Leeds-based company, launched in 2007, was widely praised for its handling of customer refunds for trips cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Tour operators determine how many passengers they are licensed to provide package holidays to based on a combination of bookings already received and expected future sales.

Jet2holidays decided to increase its total for the year to the end of September by around 600,000 in response to recent demand.

Atol protects package holiday customers if their travel organiser fails by ensuring they are not stranded abroad or lose money.

Jet2holidays’ sister airline Jet2.com celebrated the 20th anniversary of its first flight – from Leeds Bradford airport to Amsterdam – on Sunday.

Press Association – Neil Lancefield