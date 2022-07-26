Tube workers to strike on 19 August over pensions and salaries

London Underground workers have announced they will strike on 19 August. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)

Members of the union RMT working for London Underground have announced they will walk out on 19 August in a dispute over jobs and pensions.

The union said the walk out – the latest straw in the UK’s “summer of discontent” – was prompted by TfL’s refusal to share the details of the government’s long-term funding proposal, which the public body is currently reviewing.

“[Our members] have been messed around by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch. “And to add insult to injury they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from government.

“Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on 19 August will go ahead.”

The RMT has given TfL until 2 August to reassure workers no job reductions and no detrimental changes to pension will be implemented.

If it were to go ahead, the strike will come between a two day strike called by 40,000 railway members of RMT working at Network Rail and 14 other operators.

Disruption will be maximised as station and operational staff at seven companies – including Avanti West Coast, LNER and c2c – will join the walk out.