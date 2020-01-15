Northern Line commuters face a miserable journey to work today after a faulty train left the line running with severe Tube delays southbound and a limited Bank branch service.



Southbound passengers changed at Camden Town this morning for Bank services before Transport for London (TfL) told them no Bank trains were running after the earlier fault.



TfL later confirmed: ”Severe delays Camden Town to Kennington via Bank southbound only while we fix a faulty train.”



On Twitter, TfL added that it didn’t know when the Northern Line would be back up and running.



“I can’t confirm when we’ll have a good service but our engineers are working on this as fast as they can,” it posted.

Commuters complained of the delays on Twitter, with one writing: “Just another day with signalling problems on this line. So inconvenient.” They added that the line was “still ridiculously slow”.



Another said: “I’m sick of the Northern line every day there is some new issue.”



It is the first significant Northern Line disruption of 2020 after major disruption last year, including a day in September when the entire line was suspended following a signalling failure.



The latest incident comes after London Waterloo, a major Northern Line stop, was named the UK’s busiest train station yesterday.



Almost 100m people used Waterloo station in 2018-19, according to new figures, with London Victoria, Liverpool Street and London Bridge making up the four busiest UK stations.

