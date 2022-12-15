Trump unveils superhero NFT collection after teasing ‘major announcement’

Donald Trump has sensationally launched a superhero-themed NFT trading card collection today after teasing a “major announcement” on his Truth Social platform earlier in the day.

The former president said he will be flogging the cards, which feature him in various superhero guises and riding a the Republican elephant, for $99 a piece.

“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump had fuelled speculation on social media throughout the day after writing that he would be making a “major announcement”.

