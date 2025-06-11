Trump policies may betray spirit of football, fans say

A fans’ group chief has warned that clipping the right to free speech by the Trump administration at the 2026 Fifa World Cup would be “a betrayal of the spirit of football”.

A fans’ group chief has warned that clipping the right to free speech by the Trump administration at the 2026 Fifa World Cup would be “a betrayal of the spirit of football”.

The calls to resist curbing free speech comes as the US – which this week hosts the Club World Cup and next year hosts the Fifa World Cup alongside co-hosts Mexico and Canada – has tightened its stance on immigration and visas.

Trump has issued a travel ban on 12 countries, including 2026 World Cup participants Iran, while there has been a number of civil issues across California’s Los Angeles – which will host some matches at this month’s Club World Cup.

Ronan Evain, the executive director of Football Supporters Europe, said: “Fans travel to the World Cup to celebrate and express their passion and any attempt to curtail our fundamental rights, including the right to free speech, is a betrayal of the spirit of football.

“We’re particularly concerned about the potential for selective enforcement and discrimination against fans based on our perceived political views or national origin.

“Fifa must obtain the necessary guarantees to ensure fans from all over the world are able to safely travel and attend the games.”

The White House has insisted that any travel ban will not hit players or support staff for Club World Cup teams or World Cup countries.

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said: “Fifa should publicly acknowledge the threat US immigration and other anti-human rights policies pose to the tournament’s integrity and use its leverage with the US government to ensure that the rights of all qualified teams, support staff, media and fans are respected as they seek to enter the United States, regardless of nationality, gender identity, religion or opinion.”

The Club World Cup begins on Sunday morning UK time with a match between Al Ahly and Inter Miami.