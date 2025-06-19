Trump made £260m from golf in 2024, US filings show

President Donald Trump’s global business empire saw him make £260m from golf in 2024, according to his most recent filings.

The latest documents, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics, cover the last year and show that the US leader earned a total of $600m across 2024.

Trump’s golf properties range from the highly regarded Turnberry in Scotland, which is rumoured to be in the running to host a future Open Championship, to the likes of Ireland, Miami, Dubai, Los Angeles, Oman, Indonesia and a number of other US locations.

US Presidents are only required to submit filings to the US Office of Government Ethics for the previous calendar year, while others must declare earnings including the prior year and up to the date of filing.

Trump cash course

The £260m earned by Trump from golf is down on the £413m earned from golf-related activity between January 2022 and April 2023.

While Doral Miami – which is on the LIV Golf League calendar – earned the President $110m in 2024, and fellow tour host Bedminster raking in $33m, Trump Turnberry earned the 79-year-old $32.9m while Doonbeg in Ireland provided a healthy $15m according to the US Office of Government Ethics report.

It emerged in April that the 800-acre Trump Turnberry failed to file a key confirmation statement document on time leading to a First Gazette strike-off notice. But that was discontinued soon afterwards with Trump’s son Eric now the sole director.

And Downing Street, at the same time, was forced to deny lobbying for the US President’s course to host a future Open Championship – though officials did not go so far as to deny being in contact with the R&A, which organises the Open Championship, about hosting the tournament.

A Government spokesperson said at the time: “I wouldn’t get into specific conversations but it’s for sporting bodies to make decisions on tournament venues, not the Government.

“Obviously the Government is in regular contact with sporting bodies on tournaments in the usual way but not beyond that.”