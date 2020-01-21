President Donald Trump used his Davos 2020 speech today to say he is looking forward to negotiating a “tremendous new deal” with the UK after Brexit.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, President Trump said the UK has a “wonderful new Prime Minister who wants very much to make a deal”.

The President told the audience at Davos that the trade deals already struck this month with China and Mexico were a new model for the world.

The US and China last week signed a preliminary trade agreement. During his address, Trump said: “Our relationship with China has right now probably never been better.”

He called his relationship with President Xhi Jinping “extraordinary”, now that the “rough patch is over”.

Trump touted the success of the American economy, and said the turnaround from its “dismal” state three years ago is “nothing short of spectacular”. He also took aim again at the Federal Reserve, which Trump said had “raised rates too quickly and lowered them too slowly”.

He added that “America’s newfound prosperity is undeniable, unprecedented and unmatched” because every decision made had been “focused on improving the lives of everyday Americans”.

The main theme of the conference, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is sustainability.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg warned leaders that the world is running out of time to tackle climate change at a panel earlier today.

In a veiled dig at Thunberg, Trump said: “We must reject the perennial prophets of doom. This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time for optimism.”

He concluded his speech with a commitment to the one trillion trees initiative, which will be launched at the conference.

As Trump addressed business leaders and politicians at Davos, the US Senate prepared to hear the opening arguments in an impeachment trial that could remove the President from office.