The World Economic Forum at Davos is focusing on sustainability this year. US President Donald Trump is set to make a special address, despite his impeachment beginning in the Senate. Environmental activist Greta Thunberg hosts a panel session.

11.45am: America is the ‘bastion of freedom’, says Trump

President Trump says the US will “always be the bastion of freedom”, and that the country understands what the “pessimists” refuse to see.

“A growing and vibrant market economy focuses on the future, it excites creativity strong enough to overcome any challenge.”

11.33am: Trump says it is ‘not the time for pessimism’

In response to the central theme of Davos 2020, President Trump said: “We must reject the perennial prophets of doom. This is not a time for pessimism. This is a time for optimism.”

At a panel earlier this morning, activist Greta Thunberg said the world is running out of time.

President Trump last year began the process to formally exit the Paris climate agreement. It will make the US the only country in the world that will not participate in the pact.

During his address, the President said he will join the one trillion trees initiative launched at Davos 2020. He adds: “What I want is the cleanest water and the cleanest air.”

11.31am: US could do tremendous’ trade deal with the UK, says Trump

Trump says negotiations with China on a Phase Two trade will start soon. “Our relationship with China has right now probably never been better.”

He says China could buy up to $300bn worth of US goods now the “rough patch” is over.

He added that the US could do a “tremendous” trade deal with the UK, calling Prime Minister Boris Johnson a “wonderful new Prime Minister” who “wants very much to make a deal”.

11.22am: Trump says US is ‘winning like never before’

US President Donald Trump has said that the US is “in a midst of an economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

He began his speech at Davos 2020 talking about how well the US has done since he took office three years ago. Trump said the American turnaround had been “nothing short of spectacular”, stating that the “American dream is back, bigger and better.”

President Trump said the country is thriving and flourishing like never before, citing the agreement with Mexico and Canada, and the US-China trade deal.

Since taking office, Trump said the country’s newfound prosperity is “undeniable, unprecedented and unmatched.” He said it had been because of every decision taken is “focused on improving the lives of everyday Americans.”

10.17am: Klaus Schwab welcomes leaders to Davos 2020 with opening address

The executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, has welcomed business leaders and politicians to Davos 2020 in his opening address.

Schwab said that leaders have realised businesses are not just economic entities but social organisms. “We cannot be complacent, we must give the concept of stakeholder response meaning in real life.”

He said that environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria must become an integral part of auditing and reporting.

Echoing environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s earlier remarks at a panel session, Schwab said: “The world is in a state of emergency… We do not want to face continued political and economic disintegration. We do not want to reach the tipping point of irreversibility of climate change.”

Schwab was adamant that the Davos spirit is to accept and respect different voices and to jointly look at solutions. He specifically mentioned the need to listen to “young and diverse voices”.

Schwab is the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum at Davos. The forum is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.

Simonetta Sommaruga, president of the Swiss Confederation, also warned about the danger of climate change.

She told the hall: “The world is on fire. The rainforest is burning in the Amazon, bushfires are raging in Australia. The consequences for humans and nature are disastrous.”

She called on politicians and business leaders to take action and not just “leave it to the firefighters.”

Sommaruga said: “We need the private sector to act on biodiversity and climate protection. We need politicians to take action in their own country and internationally … so global warming is stopped.”

9.33am: Young activists address Davos 2020

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has called on leaders at Davos 2020 to listen to young people about the climate.

Addressing a panel session entitled “Forging a sustainable path towards a common future”, the 17-year-old said: “The science and voice of young people is not the centre of the conversation, but it needs to be.”

Thunberg spoke about the 18 months since she started her climate strike, saying that it had started an “alliance of movements”.

In August 2019 Thunberg sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from Plymouth to New York in order to attend the UN Climate Action Summit.

She said: “People are more aware now. It feels like the climate and environment is a hot topic now, thanks to young people pushing.”

Thunberg cited the IPCC report on climate change from 2018, which reported there are only a few years left to act if there’s a 67 per cent chance of keeping the global temperature rise to below 1.5 per cent.

“I’ve been repeating these numbers at nearly every speech I’ve given for the last 18 months.”

Thunberg spoke alongside three other young activists, including Autumn Peltier, chief water commissioner for the Anishinabek nation of indigenous people in Canada.

Peltier has been advocating for water conservation since she was eight years old. She said “If you have an idea, or a solution, or a way you can help us, just do it.”

Eighteen-year-old Natasha Mwansa criticised the media who focus on stories for a couple of days and then drop them. Journalists should use their power to “bring us hope”.

The World Economic Forum has invited 10 teenagers to Davos. Among them is Irish teenager Fionn Ferreira, who has created a solution for preventing micro plastics reaching the ocean.

The WEF is celebrating its 50th anniversary and the theme for this year’s forum is “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world”.

One of the seven key themes up for discussion at the conference is “How to save the planet”. Despite this, key business leaders and politicians are expected to travel by plane.