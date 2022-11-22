Tributes paid to former chair of Brighton Pier Group following his death

Jim Fallon

Tributes have been paid to the former chair of Brighton Pier Group who has passed away.

The company announced the dead of Jim Fallon this week, honouring his “instrumental” role in its IPO to AIM in 2013.

Fallon was a senior independent non-executive director at Brighton Pier Group after having stepped down as chair in 2015.

He joined the group in 1994 Jim and “worked almost exclusively within the leisure sector as a lender, adviser, owner, operator and business consultant”, according to the BPG.

He also worked for Imperial Chemical Industries, Midland Bank, HSBC, McQueen Limited and other leisure firms.

In a statement, its board said members and colleagues are “deeply saddened” by his death.

Chief executive of The Brighton Pier Group Anne Ackord said “Jim has been an outstanding mentor to me and the Board, his quiet counsel, eye for detail, and extensive business experience will be sorely missed by everyone he came into contact with.

She thanked him for “his outstanding contribution and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”