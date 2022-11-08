Veteran financier Sir Evelyn de Rothschild dies aged 91

King Charles, when he was Prince of Wales speaks with with Sir Evelyn de Rothschild during a reception (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Veteran financier Sir Evelyn de Rothschild has died at the aged 91.

The tycoon, born in 1931, passed away “peacefully at home” according to a family statement released this morning.

He served as chair of NM Rothschild and Sons and of The Economist in a long career spanning 60 years.

Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, who served as Her Majesty The Queen’s financial advisor, is survived by his wife Lynn and children Jessica, Anthony, and David.

He held multiple high-ranking positions in the world of finance, including chair of The Economist from 1972–1989, and chair of British Merchant Banking & Securities House Association between 1985–1989.

He was also chair of United Racecourses between 1977–1994 and director – De Beers Consolidated Mines between the same period. In addition to being chief executive and chairman of the bank NM Rothschild and Sons Ltd between 1976-2003, he was also chair of IBM United Kingdom Holdings Limited between 1972–1995.

Rothschild was also well-known for his philanthropy, chairing the Eranda Rothschild foundation. The foundation gave more than £73 million to medical research, education and cultural causes.

More to follow