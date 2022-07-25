Travel update: Dover authorities clear port backlog following weekend from hell

Dover authorities have cleared the port’s weekend backlog, announcing that traffic was running normally as of 9.30am this morning and that there was “minimal dwell time.”

“There is no Port of Dover traffic being held in Brock on the M20, the Dover TAP system on the A20 is not currently required and all traffic is contained in the port with local roads operating normally,” the Kentish hub said in a statement.

“The French border is well staffed and there is minimal dwell time to get through the port and onto the ferries.”

Ferry operators such as P&O tweeted that traffic was free flowing, with a waiting time of less than 45 minutes.

“We still recommend allowing extra time for your crossing as the situation can change quickly,” the operator said.

#PODOVER – Traffic is free flowing into the Port of Dover with wait times at border controls currently under 45mins. We still recommend allowing extra time for your crossing as the situation can change quickly. If you miss your crossing you will be on the next available — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) July 25, 2022

People driving also reported traffic moving well at the Eurotunnel.

“Traffic moving well through the terminal and M20 all clear to standard entry slip road,” said one Twitter user.

@LeShuttle All looks good with travel this morning. Traffic moving well through the terminal and M20 all clear to standard entry slip road!#eurotunnel — Andy Edwards (@boatyedwards) July 25, 2022

While another added: No queues at all this morning! Amazing given the chaos of the weekend.”

@LeShuttle No queues at all this morning! Amazing given the chaos of the weekend. M20 completely clear and straight to check in desk now. pic.twitter.com/Frv6o4MeiB — Suzanna Jenkin (@suzannajenkin) July 25, 2022

The Channel Tunnel became the “hotspot of holiday hell” this weekend as some Brits queued for 21 hours to get to the train at Folkestone and into Europe.

Issues started on Friday after a major incident was declared and roads became gridlocked.

The government blamed French authorities for shortages of border staff to check passports, while French Transport Minister Clement Beaune cited Brexit as the root of additional border checks.

As reported by the Telegraph, John Redwood MP said: “If France carries on blocking entry people should go somewhere else on holiday

“It’s no fun to spend seven hours in a traffic jam. Glad my summer holiday is booked for England. Go somewhere that welcomes you.”

PA reported that port authorities said they worked “around the clock” to clear freight and tourist traffic in Dover.

Authorities told the news agency that it had processed 72,000 passengers on Sunday morning alone.

P&O Ferries tweeted yesterday evening that queues to the entrance of the Port of Dover eased.

#PODOVER – The queues at the entrance to the port have eased. You should be through passport control and at the check in booths within 45 minutes Please rest assured you will be on the next available crossing should you miss your sailing — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) July 24, 2022

The AA motoring group also said the chaos was now subsiding, with queue times now under two hours at Kent.