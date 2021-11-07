Transport Secretary blocks Covid ads to prevent virus fears

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has been accused of derailing the “Stop Covid-19 Hanging Around” campaign by stopping ads from appearing on public transport.

The campaign aimed to encourage the public to ventilate their homes and enclosed places to prevent the spread of the virus during the winter months.

While the plans are said to have been signed off by the departments for health, transport and Cabinet Office officials, Shapps urged that the part of the campaign involving public transport be suspended.

Whitehall sources claim that Shapps blocked the move because the messaging would “scare” the public, potentially discouraging them from using the services.

The Department for Transport has spent billions on maintaining rail operators and transport networks throughout the pandemic.