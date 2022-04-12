Trades Union Congress chief Frances O’Grady to step down

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, during her speech at the annual Labour Party conference in Brighton, U.K., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Frances O’Grady will step down as the general secretary of theTrades Union Congress (TUC) at the end of the year, after nine years in charge.

O’Grady today said “leading the UK’s trade union movement has been the greatest honour of my life”.

The TUC is an association body for the UK’s unions, with its chief considered to be one of the most senior trade unionists in the country.

O’Grady was the first woman to lead the TUC in the association’s 154-year history.

“Unions are a force for good in British society,” she said.

“I am proud of what we achieved during the pandemic – from securing furlough to keeping people safe at work, championing equality and keeping vital services running. And I’m proud of the work we do every day protecting workers’ jobs, pay, rights and working conditions.”