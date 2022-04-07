Unions reject BT’s largest pay rise in two decades

FILE PHOTO: Company’s logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London

BT said it will award all its frontline workers a £1,500 consolidated pay increase, marking the highest boost for employees in more than 20 years.

The telecom giant said it will hike salaries from the beginning of this month for BT, Openreach, Plusnet and EE employees.

“While we have continued to extend and strengthen our networks to support the country’s recovery, the pandemic has hit our financial performance, like that of most companies”, BT chief Philip Jansen said.

“We know that the cost of living continues to rise and by making this award, we’re ensuring that our lower paid workers will benefit most and as soon as possible. I’m pleased that we’ve been able to make this pay award – the biggest in 20 years – to thank our colleagues and recognise their hard work.”

Whilst this boost represents an eight per cent increase for some workers, above the national average of three per cent, the Communications Workers Union (CWU) rejected the pay offer this afternoon.

It said in a tweet: “We have no choice now but to immediately prepare for a statutory industrial action ballot. We will be sending further communications to members via email and social media later today”.

BT had engaged in lengthy discussions with unions, who had reportedly opposed a previous offer of £1,200, according to the Guardian.

In 2021, BT paid frontline workers a £1,000 cash payment in addition to an award of £500 worth of BT shares – this was equivalent to a five per cent increase to the average salary.