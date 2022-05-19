Tourism body calls for global ‘Digital Travel Portal’

The WTTC has pushed for a Digital Travel Portal to build the industry’s resilience in the face of future pandemics.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has called for a Digital Travel Portal to help the global travel and tourism industry built its resilience post-Covid.

According to the body, the portal would avoid the industry coming to a standstill in the face of Covid and any future health crisis.

Through the portal, passengers could upload their Covid vaccination status or any other documentation before they travel, avoiding the creation of lengthy queues at airports.

“Over the past two years, governments reached for their own solutions to halt the pandemic by restricting travel, but the result was chaos,” said WTTC’s chief executive Julia Simpson. “If we ever face another pandemic, we must do a better job.

“People should be allowed to travel based on their individual health status by using a one-stop government digital platform before they start their journey.”

