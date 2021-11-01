Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo after four months in charge

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo just four months after appointing him to replace Jose Mourinho.

Spurs acted in the wake of Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Manchester United, their fourth loss in the last seven Premier League games.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is the early favourite with some bookmakers to replace Nuno.

“The club can today announce that Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff Ian Cathro, Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias have been relieved of their duties,” said Tottenham.

Spurs’ director of football Fabio Paratici said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Nuno joined Tottenham in July after leaving Wolves at the end of last season and made a good start to life in north London.

The Portuguese coach won his first three Premier League games to put Spurs top and win the manager of the month award.

It went downhill from there, however, with consecutive league defeats to Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal checking their progress.

Further losses to West Ham and United triggered widespread dissatisfaction among Spurs fans.