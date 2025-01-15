Tottenham battles Wembley after Benn v Eubank confirmed for April

Eubank v Benn will take place at either the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley in April

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is vying with Wembley to be host venue for the much-anticipated British boxing showdown between bitter rivals Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr in April.

Saudi official Turki Alalshikh confirmed overnight that the fight has been made, more than two years after it was called off at short notice, and will take place in London.

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn has now revealed that the two venues in the running for the clash are Tottenham’s 63,000-capacity home and Wembley, which can pack in 96,000 spectators.

“We are currently finalising all plans with His Excellency (Alalshikh),” Hearn told the Mail. “We are working through the details and will close with either Tottenham or Wembley.”

Tottenham’s ability to host big boxing cards received a major boost last summer when Haringey Council extended its licence for non-football events from 16 to 32 a year.

The venue has previously staged major British fights involving Tyson Fury, who beat Derek Chisora in 2022, and Anthony Joshua, whose first defeat to Oleksandr Usyk took place in north London in 2021.

Benn and Eubank’s scheduled bout in October 2022 at the O2 was axed at the last minute after Benn failed a voluntary drug test during fight week.

His suspension was finally lifted two months ago. Benn will reportedly have to move up from welterweight to fight Eubank.

The bout comes after their fathers Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn were rivals and shared the ring twice in 1990 and 1993.

Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s general entertainment authority, posted on X: “Eubank Jr vs Benn done in April, London, by the name of (Fatal Fury City of the Wolves). Soon I will announce the day and the location.”

If Tottenham is chosen as the venue for Benn v Eubank Jr the date is expected to be 26 April, the only weekend that Wembley is currently booked up due to the FA Cup semi-finals.