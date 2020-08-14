Tote Scoop6 tips for Newbury and Newmarket

Bill Esdaile pick’s a couple of selections in each of Saturday’s Scoop6 races

Leg 1 – 2.25pm Newbury

A fiercely competitive opening contest with AFAAK topping my shortlist after a terrific run off this mark at Goodwood last time. Any further rain will only help his cause and he looks a leading player. I’m also going to throw in TEMPUS who, despite being absent for nearly a year, has the potential to be a lot better than his current rating.

Leg 2 – 2.40pm Newmarket

It’s really hard to leave out top weight KARIBANA despite a 6lbs rise for his latest win. He looks to be improving at a rate of knots and is the number one pick. My other vote would go to BROUGHTONS GOLD who won well at Windsor last time and is another potentially ahead of the handicapper.

Leg 3 – 3.15pm Newmarket

Arguably the hardest race of the six with at least six holding strong claims. ENDOWED represents the Richard Hannon team and has disappointed in both starts to date this campaign. However, he was good this time last year and a recent wind operation may spark him back into life. At a much bigger price, I’m going to throw in bottom weight UGO GREGORY from the Tim Easterby yard. He’s racing off a very workable mark for an in-form stable.

Leg 4 – 3.35pm Newbury

The big race of the day where favourite Dream Of Dreams is likely to be in the majority of perms. He is likely to go close but doesn’t find winning that easy. Instead I’m going to take a chance on German raider NAMOS at a big price. He will be better suited to this seven furlong trip and has some decent bits of form. I’ll also include another Hannon runner, THREAT, who could easily bounce back.

Leg 5 – 4.45pm Newbury

HMS PRESIDENT won’t mind it if the rain comes and has plenty of stamina if this becomes a slog. He has to be one for the shortlist of his current mark of just 83. I’ll also take a chance on MAFIA POWER who clearly hated Goodwood last time and is better than that.

Leg 6 – 5.55pm Newbury

If you are still standing at this stage and you get through this race, you deserve the pot! The best part of £500,000 could be up for grabs in an amateur handicap at the end of the card. HAWRIDGE FLYER represents an in-form yard, handles soft ground and has form at the track. That makes him the pick. I’ll also add Alan King’s SULA ISLAND who is another who should be fine in the conditions and stays well.