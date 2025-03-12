Tote Cheltenham Offer 2025 – Bet £10 get £40 in Bonuses for the Cheltenham Festival

Tote Cheltenham Offer 2025

Get ready for the Cheltenham Festival with Tote. Users can claim an exciting welcome promotion at this excellent online betting site in preparation for this highly anticipated event. The Cheltenham Festival sees the top racehorses go head to head in a series of races across four days, so it is no surprise that the event is so highly anticipated.

This article explains the Tote Cheltenham offer and how it works. It covers the promotion’s details, how to claim it, important terms and conditions, available betting markets, and more.

T&Cs: New customers online only. Eligibility restrictions apply. Only valid with code B10G40 on registration. £10 min qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across sports or racing (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £20 Tote Credit, £10 Free Sports Bet and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7-day expiry on free bets & Tote Credit. Your first bet will be your qualifying bet. One per customer. UK & ROI customers only. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. Gambleaware.org.Full T&Cs apply.

Tote Free Bets Offer for Cheltenham 2025

Users who sign up for Tote today can claim £40 in bonuses when they bet £10 or more. This promotion is only available to new customers on-site, so if you are an existing bettor, check out one of the other great Tote promotions. To qualify for this offer, users must place a minimum bet of £10 on 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater across one of the available sports or racing markets. The free bets are split into three bonuses: £20, which is given as Tote credits; £10, offered as a free sports bet; and the remaining £10, available as 50 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza.

New customers can expect to receive their bonuses within 24 hours of placing their qualifying bet. There is a 7-day expiry attached to free bets and bet credits, so these must be used within this time. Please note that you must be aged 18+ and be a new customer from the UK or Republic of Ireland. Read the full terms and conditions before claiming.

How To Sign Up for Tote for Cheltenham

If the Tote free bets promotion for Cheltenham interests you, follow the easy steps below to claim. This process is quick and easy, so it shouldn’t take longer than a few minutes.

Using this link, head to the Tote website. Read the terms and conditions and privacy policy. Click the Join Here button to take you to the registration page. Complete the three steps, ensuring that all information is filled out correctly. Verify your account. This does not need to be done now but should be done before you attempt a withdrawal. Head to the cashier/banking page of the site and make a minimum deposit of £10. Place the £10 wager on odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Wait, you should receive your bonuses within 24 hours. Be sure to use these bonuses within 7 days of them being credited.

Key Terms and Conditions for Cheltenham Promos

If you want to claim any Cheltenham promotion, you can expect to find long and detailed terms and conditions, and Tote is no exception. Below, we have listed and explained the noteworthy Tote Cheltenham bonus T&Cs.

Maximum Winnings: This restriction applies to how much a user can win from a bonus. For the Tote Cheltenham welcome offer, the max winnings for the Tote Guarantee Boost per selection and person are £1,000. Any winnings exceeding this will be forfeited.

This restriction applies to how much a user can win from a bonus. For the Tote Cheltenham welcome offer, the max winnings for the Tote Guarantee Boost per selection and person are £1,000. Any winnings exceeding this will be forfeited. Minimum Deposit: This condition sets out how much a user has to bet to claim the promotion offered; in this case, the minimum deposit required is £10.

This condition sets out how much a user has to bet to claim the promotion offered; in this case, the minimum deposit required is £10. Expiry Date(s): This will tell you how long you must use or claim the promotion. The Tote Cheltenham offer allows users 7 days to use their bonuses.

This will tell you how long you must use or claim the promotion. The Tote Cheltenham offer allows users 7 days to use their bonuses. Bet and Payment Restrictions: Many bonuses will apply restrictions on how you can use your bonus or how you can claim and withdraw your bonus. Although this Tote Cheltenham offer does not have payment restrictions, there are bet restrictions. Users can only use their bet credits on racing and Tote Fantasy markets and can only use their free spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot.

Many bonuses will apply restrictions on how you can use your bonus or how you can claim and withdraw your bonus. Although this Tote Cheltenham offer does not have payment restrictions, there are bet restrictions. Users can only use their bet credits on racing and Tote Fantasy markets and can only use their free spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot. Qualification Criteria: All bonuses, Cheltenham or otherwise, have qualification criteria. One which will apply to all is that you must be aged 18+. Other qualifications required to claim the Tote Cheltenham bonus are that you must be a new bettor and live in the UK or ROI. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Betting Markets for Cheltenham at Tote

Below are many ways customers can bet on the Cheltenham Festival at Tote. For further information, check out the site.

Placepot: Pick 6 horses to place during the first 6 races of an event or meeting.

Pick 6 horses to place during the first 6 races of an event or meeting. Quadpot: Users selected four horses to place in races 3, 4, 5, and 6 of a meeting.

Users selected four horses to place in races 3, 4, 5, and 6 of a meeting. Jackpot: This is when a user picks 6 winners from a range of ‘jackpot’ races during their chosen day.

This is when a user picks 6 winners from a range of ‘jackpot’ races during their chosen day. Win Bet: A bet on which horse you believe will win the selected race.

A bet on which horse you believe will win the selected race. Place Bet: Pick a horse to place in the race; this can be 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and sometimes even 4th or 5th.

Pick a horse to place in the race; this can be 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and sometimes even 4th or 5th. Exacta: Pick the horses that come 1st and 2nd in the correct order.

Pick the horses that come 1st and 2nd in the correct order. Trifecta: A prediction of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the correct order.

A prediction of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in the correct order. Swinger/Quinella: Users selected two horses to place first and second in a race, in no particular order.

Top Tote Features for Cheltenham Betting

Enjoy many great features while playing at Tote during the Cheltenham Festival. Below, we have listed two that stood out the most.

Tote Guarantee

The Tote Guarantee, in simple terms, is a best-odds guaranteed promotion. This offer applies to all UK and Irish races at Tote, including the Cheltenham Festival and works as follows. As a part of this promotion, Tote will pay at either the Starting Price (SP) or the Tote dividend, whichever is higher, on Win Bets. This feature is great for Cheltenham as it offers customers the best possible payout for specific winning bets they place. Be sure to read the promotion terms and conditions before claiming.

In-Play Betting

Another standout feature of the Tote site is the wide range of in-play betting options. The in-play betting feature allows users to place bets on races and meetings while they are happening, allowing users to make more educated bets. Tote also offers live-streaming services on particular markets and races, so be sure to look out for the Watch button if this piques your interest. Streaming and in-play bets may not be available on all markets, so do your research.

Guide to Cheltenham Festival

In this section, we have set out the schedule of the four-day event, noting each day’s feature races.

Day 1: Champion’s Day

Tuesday, March 11th 2025 1:20: The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 2:00: My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2:40: Ultima Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 3:20: Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:00: Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) – FEATURE RACE 4:40: Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 5:20: National Hunt Chase (Grade 2)



Day 2: Style Wednesday

Wednesday, March 12th 2025 1:20: Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:00: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2:40: Coral Cup (Grade 3) 3:20: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Listed) 4:00: Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) – FEATURE RACE 4:40: Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 5:20: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1)



Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday

Thursday, March 13th 2025 1:20: Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 2:00: Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (Grade 2) 2:40: Pertemps Final (Grade 3) 3:20: Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 4:00: Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) – FEATURE RACE 4:40: TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 5:20: JRL Kim Muir Challenge Cup (Listed)



Day 4: Gold Cup Day

Friday, March 14th 2025 1:20: JBC Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:00: BetMGM County Hurdle (Grade 3) 2:40: Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) 3:20: Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:00: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) – FEATURE RACE 4:40: St James’s Place Hunter Class (Listed) 5:20: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle



How To Make the Most of Your Cheltenham Experience

Betting at the Cheltenham Festival is fun and exciting, but there are several ways in which users can boost their experience. Use the tips below to make the most of your Cheltenham bets.

Grab Promos for the Festival

Players can boost their Cheltenham betting experience by claiming promotions, including the current Tote welcome offer. On top of this offer, various promotions across Tote and other sports betting sites can be claimed in time for this exciting event. Bonuses mean users can place bets without using as much of their own money.

Study Record

Bettors can gather a lot of information about horses, jockeys, and trainers before a race even starts, and this information can be used to help customers make more educated bets. Details include win history, loss history, preferred conditions (weather and track), injuries, and more. Hopefully, this information will show you how your selected horse will perform in a particular race.

Control Your Betting Habits

While betting on the Cheltenham Festival, it is also important to control your gambling habits. The easiest way to do this is by setting budgets or utilising any of the many responsible gambling tools found online and at sports betting sites. This tip should help you get a more enjoyable online betting experience, particularly for Cheltenham. Keep reading below for more information on these tools.

Responsible Gambling

As we mentioned previously, there are many responsible gambling tools available which help users keep control of their betting online. As such, if you are a bettor who regularly struggles to control your gambling or needs to ensure you are only spending within your budget, you should become familiar with the available support methods. First, online betting sites will provide gambling control tools such as time-outs, deposit limits, self-exclusions, and more. On top of this, there are various government-supported gambling help authorities and users can check out, including the options listed below.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do I have to be a new customer to claim Cheltenham bonuses?

No, you do not have to be a new customer to claim all Cheltenham bonuses; however, you do for the offer explained in this article.

Can I withdraw Cheltenham Free Bet winnings?

Yes, if you earn winnings using your Tote Cheltenham free bets, you can withdraw them.

Is there a Tote promo code for Cheltenham?

No. Currently, no promo code is required to claim the Tote Cheltenham Free Bets offer.

How many places are Tote paying at Cheltenham?

Typically, Tote will pay out the first three places during Cheltenham, but this will depend on promotions, your chosen bet, and the chosen market and is subject to change.

