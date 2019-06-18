Tuesday 18 June 2019 11:44 am

Tory leadership vote: Contenders prepare for second round ballot

Reporter at City A.M. covering City politics, transport and law. Get in touch: alexandra.rogers@cityam.com

Reporter at City A.M. covering City politics, transport and law. Get in touch: alexandra.rogers@cityam.com

Tory leadership hopefuls face another hurdle in the race to become the next Prime Minister when a further round of voting takes place today.

Who are the Tory leadership contenders?

With 114 MPs backing him, Boris Johnson is guaranteed a place in the final two, where he will face either:

  • Michael Gove
  • Sajid Javid
  • Jeremy Hunt
  • Dominic Raab
  • Rory Stewart
Johnson is leading the contest, with him the far-and-away favourite to become the next Prime Minister.

Johnson has won so much support with a hard stance on Brexit, vowing to leave the EU even in a no-deal Brexit by 31 October.

But outsider candidate Rory Stewart has built momentum to enter the second round of voting and has set out his stall as a soft Brexit Remainer.

He has also set out to oppose Johnson

How will the second round of the Tory leadership vote work?

Candidates need to secure 33 votes from Tory MPs today in order to go to the next round and secure a place in the BBC TV debate this evening.

The candidates who fail to secure the threshold or come last will be eliminated. This process will continue until only two candidates remain.

The candidate with the fewest votes will then be eliminated, in a process that will continue until only two remain.

The 160,000-strong Conservative party membership will then select the next Prime Minister from the two remaining candidates in a vote starting 22 June, with the winner expected to be announced in late July.

How did MPs vote in the first ballot?


Johnson, the former foreign secretary, secured 114 votes in the first round, giving him an guaranteed spot in the final two. The threshold to reach the final stage is 105 votes.

Foreign secretary Hunt came second behind Johnson with 43 votes; Gove came third with 37 votes; former Brexit Secretary Raab received 27 votes and Home Secretary Sajid Javid took 23 votes.

Stewart, the international development secretary who was touted as an outsider but has since gathered support, surprised colleagues when he won 19 votes.

Health secretary Matt Hancock dropped out of the race after he won only 20 votes. He has since lent his support to Johnson.

Who is backing who?

Here are the MPs backing Boris Johnson:

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson is the frontrunner in the race with most MPs support
Gavin Williamson, Johnny Mercer, Peter Bone,Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Simon Clark, Nigel Adams, John Whittingdale, Conor Burns, Andrew Rosindell, David Jones, Zac Goldsmith, Sheryll Murray, Jake Berry, Grant Shapps, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Stuart Andrew, David Tredinnick, Desmond Swayne, Alok Sharma, Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Paul Beresford, Simon Hart, David Warburton, Anne Main, Michael Ellis, Graham Stuart, Jack Lopresti, Daniel Kawczysnki, James Heappey, Andrew Bridgen, James Duddridge, Greg Knight, Rishi Sunak, Robert Jenrick, Oliver Dowden, Mark Pritchard, Damian Collins, Andrew Stephenson, Laurence Robertson, Chloe Smith, Alun Cairns, James Brokenshire, Chris Grayling, Steve Baker, Priti Patel, Craig Tracey, Owen Paterson, James Cleverly, Colin Clark, Michael Fallon, Mark Francois, Matthew Offord, Ranil Jayawardena, Ben Wallace, Iain Duncan Smith, Ross Thomson, Kit Malthouse, Robert Buckland, Justin Tomlinson, Craig Mackinlay, Henry Smith, Theresa Villiers, Mike Penning, Caroline Johnson, Stephen Barclay, Bernard Jenkin, Leo Docherty, Lucy Frazer, Richard Drax, Marcus Fysh, Damien Moore, Andrew Murrison, Geoffrey Cox, Andrew Percy, Stephen McPartland, Charlie Elphicke, Bill Cash, Therese Coffey, Andrew Mitchell, Jo Johnson, John Redwood, Esther McVey, Ben Bradley, Matt Hancock, Andrew Griffiths, Bob Stewart, Andrew Lewer, David Evenett, Lee Rowley, Julian Sturdy, Julian Lewis, Chris Heaton-Harris

Here are the MPs backing Jeremy Hunt:

Jeremy Hunt
Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt
Richard Graham, Philip Dunne, Patrick McLoughlin, Alan Mak, James Cartlidge, Nick Herbert, Nusrat Ghani, David Morris, Steve Brine, John Penrose, Mark Garnier, Roger Gale, Mark Prisk, Oliver Heald, John Lamont, Will Quince, Vicky Ford, Harriett Baldwin, Alan Duncan, Mark Field, Liam Fox, Greg Hands, Huw Merriman, Andrew Jones, Amber Rudd, Peter Bottomley, Penny Mordaunt, Mark Pawsey, John Howell, Robert Goodwill, Alistair Burt, Greg Clark, Keith Simpson, Royston Smith, Greg Hands

Here are the MPs backing Michael Gove:

Michael Gove
Mel Stride, Ed Vaizey, Alberta Costa, Tom Tugendhat, Sir Edward Leigh, Bob Neill, George Eustice, Kevin Hollinrake, Trudy Harrison, Bob Seely, Nick Gibb, Richard Bacon, John Stevenson, Rachel Maclean, Stephen Kerr, John Hayes, Jack Brereton, Guy Opperman, Michael Fabricant, Mark Menzies, Nicky Morgan, Luke Graham, David Duguidm, Neil Parish, Bill Grant, Kemi Badenoch, Oliver Letwin, Anne Milton, Claire Perry, Kemi Badendoch, Damian Hinds, Peter Aldous, Kirstene Hair, David Mundell

Here are the MPs backing Dominic Raab:

Dominic Raab
Helen Grant, Suella Braverman, Maria Miller, David Davis, Chris Green, Nadhim Zahawi, Robert Syms, Eddie Hughes, Shailesh Vara, Hugo Swire, Anne-Marie Morris, Henry Bellingham, Maria Caulfield, Andrea Jenkyns, Michael Tomlinson, Tom Pursglove, Robert Courts, Rehman Chishti, Gareth Johnson, John Baron, Jonathan Lord, David TC Davies, David Amess, Stephen Metcalfe

Here are the MPs backing Sajid Javid:

Sajid Javid
Robert Halfon, Chris Philp, John Glen, Chris Skidmore, Mike Wood, Simon Hoare, Lucy Allan, Kevin Foster, Andrew Selous, Ed Argar, Mims Davies, Robin Walker, Mary Robinson, Stephen Crabb, Chris Skidmore, Caroline Nokes, Victoria Atkins, Jeremy Wright,  Fiona Bruce, Gary Streeter, Derek Thomas and Ruth Davidson (leader of the Scottish Tories)

Here are the MPs backing Rory Stewart:

Rory Stewart
Victoria Prentis, Nicholas Soames, Ken Clarke, David Gauke, Antoinette Sandbach, Gillian Keegan, Dominic Grieve, Tobias Ellwood, Margot James, Richard Benyon, Paul Masterton, Caroline Spelman, David Lidington

