Tory leadership vote: Contenders prepare for second round ballot

Who are the Tory leadership contenders?With 114 MPs backing him, Boris Johnson is guaranteed a place in the final two, where he will face either:
- Michael Gove
- Sajid Javid
- Jeremy Hunt
- Dominic Raab
- Rory Stewart
How will the second round of the Tory leadership vote work?Candidates need to secure 33 votes from Tory MPs today in order to go to the next round and secure a place in the BBC TV debate this evening. The candidates who fail to secure the threshold or come last will be eliminated. This process will continue until only two candidates remain. The candidate with the fewest votes will then be eliminated, in a process that will continue until only two remain. The 160,000-strong Conservative party membership will then select the next Prime Minister from the two remaining candidates in a vote starting 22 June, with the winner expected to be announced in late July.
How did MPs vote in the first ballot?
Johnson, the former foreign secretary, secured 114 votes in the first round, giving him an guaranteed spot in the final two. The threshold to reach the final stage is 105 votes. Foreign secretary Hunt came second behind Johnson with 43 votes; Gove came third with 37 votes; former Brexit Secretary Raab received 27 votes and Home Secretary Sajid Javid took 23 votes. Stewart, the international development secretary who was touted as an outsider but has since gathered support, surprised colleagues when he won 19 votes. Health secretary Matt Hancock dropped out of the race after he won only 20 votes. He has since lent his support to Johnson. Read more: Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart: I can beat Boris and I will stick up for the City of London