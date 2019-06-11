Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart: I can beat Boris and I will stick up for the City of London

“I’m getting more and more support and I am confident I can make it to the second round,” Stewart says.
Certainly, Stewart has pitched himself as the antithesis to Johnson. “I am the only candidate that is acknowledging reality,” he says. “Everyone else is pretending they can get a different deal from Brussels, and they will end up letting everyone down.” Stewart claims his refusal to unveil any “fancy” spending plans places him apart from his rivals. Johnson caused a stir on Monday when he pledged to increase the higher rate income tax threshold to £80,000, in a move that would benefit three million people. Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has come out with his own hawkish proposal to increase defence spending above the current two per cent of GDP, while Michael Gove has vowed to ditch VAT. “I won’t spend money we don’t have,” Stewart – who counts Bank of England governor Mark Carney as a friend – declares. “Tax cuts have to be affordable and to do that we have to avoid a no-deal Brexit. The impact of a no-deal Brexit would far outweigh any of the fancy economic policies the other candidates are coming out with. Our brand is for economic competence, and we need to defend that.” One thing he says the country needs to be less defensive about is the success of the City. Stewart rejects the notion that the capital has received too much investment. On the contrary, he thinks it hasn’t had enough.
“If I can get to the TV hustings stage that’s where I can perform. That’s where my strengths are. I can out-communicate Boris.”