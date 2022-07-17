Tory leadership race: Tugendhat vows to strip Met of counter-terrorism role

It comes after home secretary Priti Patel this month hired former top counter-terrorism chief Sir Mark Rowley as the new Met commissioner.

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has vowed to break up the Metropolitan Police if elected by taking away the force’s responsibilities for counter-terrorism.

Tugendhat said today that he would instead hand these powers to the National Crime Agency (NCA) – the UK’s agency responsible for things like organised crime, economic crime, cyber crime and human trafficking.

The Foreign Affairs Committee chair also told The Sun he would declare cyber crime a national security threat and add someone to the National Security Council who is responsible for this field.

The Met was last month placed into special measures by England’s police watchdog, after a series of scandals including the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving officer Wayne Couzens.

Other scandals include the botched investigation of serial killer Stephen Port and evidence of widespread racism, homophobia and misogyny in a major central London police station.

The force now will come under more intense scrutiny from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and will need to submit a report into how its culture will improve.