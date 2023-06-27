Tories won’t probe groping claim against London mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski

Daniel Korski, left, and Daisy Goodwin. Photos: PA

The Conservative Party has indicated it won’t open an investigation into an allegation of sexual assault by Tory mayoral candidate Daniel Korski.

The party told the PA news agency that it “does not conduct investigations where the party would not be considered to have primary jurisdiction”.

Daisy Goodwin, a TV producer and novelist, wrote in The Times that Korski, a former No10 advisor to David Cameron, grabbed her breast during a meeting in Downing Street in 2013.

Goodwin, creator of ITV hit ‘Victoria’, starring Jenna Coleman, wrote: “It is not fair on the great majority of men who treat women decently to allow a man who clearly has a problem with impulse control to reach a position of power.

“We don’t need any more politicians who believe that the rules do not apply to them.”

Korski has denied the allegation in the “strongest possible terms”.

“Politics can be a rough and challenging business,” he said in a statement today. “Unfortunately, in the midst of this demanding environment, this baseless allegation from the past has resurfaced.”

“It is disheartening to find myself connected to this allegation after so many years, but I want to unequivocally state that I categorically deny any claim of inappropriate behaviour.

“I denied it when it was alluded to seven years ago and I do so now. To be clear – nothing was raised at the time, nothing was raised with me seven years ago when this was alluded to and even now. I’m not aware that there was an official complaint.”

Korski, who was filmed abruptly exiting a mayoral hustings event last night, continued: “I know that simply denying such allegations may not be enough to alleviate the concerns and doubts that might arise in your minds.

“I firmly believe in the importance of empathy, respect, and the well-being of every individual within society.

“I am – and have always been – committed to fostering an environment where everybody feels valued, heard and supported. As a father I am especially committed to making sure everyone feels safe on the streets of London.”

He added: “To those who have been affected by any form of misconduct or harassment, let me assure you that I stand firmly against such behaviour.”

Earlier today, a Downing Street spokesperson insisted No10 was a safe environment for women, but refused to be drawn directly on the allegations.

Asked if Rishi Sunak thought it was important that allegations of harassment should be investigated, the spokesman said: “Without wanting to be drawn into specifics, I think in any walk of life, I think the prime minister would expect that to be the case.”

City A.M. has approached No10, the Conservative Party and Goodwin for comment.