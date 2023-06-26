Tory mayor candidate denies groping allegation in ‘strongest possible terms’

A potential Tory candidate for mayor, Daniel Korski, has denied allegations he groped a woman whilst an adviser in Number 10 in the “strongest possible terms” via a spokesperson.

Daisy Goodwin, a TV producer and novelist, wrote in The Times that Korski grabbed her breast during a meeting in Downing Street in 2013.

A spokesperson for Korski told The Times: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever.”

