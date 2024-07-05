Election 2024: Keir Starmer wins Holborn and St Pancras amid Labour landslide

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at the Holborn and St Pancras constituency. Photo: PA

Sir Keir Starmer has been re-elected in Holborn and St Pancras amid a landslide night of election results for his party.

The Labour leader, who is on course to enter No10 as Prime Minister, won his north London seat with 18,884 votes, giving him a majority of 11,572, down from 22,766 in 2019.

Pro-Palestine activist Andrew Feinstein, who stood as an independent candidate, came second with 7,312.

His Conservative opponent Mehreem Malik, who works at the US law firm Mayer Brown, won 2,776 votes.

It comes after a calamitous night for the Conservatives which has so far seen cabinet ministers Grant Shapps and Alex Chalk lose seats in Welwyn Hatfield and Cheltenham.

Making his victory speech, Starmer said: “I promise this, whether you voted for me or not, I will serve every person in this constituency… I will speak out for you, have your back, fight your corner, every single day.

“Because tonight people here and around the country have spoken and they are ready for change. To end the politics of performance and return to politics as public service.

“The change begins right here because this is your democracy… you have voted. It is now time for us to deliver.”

Starmer was first elected in Holborn and St Pancras in 2015, before becoming the Labour Party leader in 2020 – succeeding Jeremy Corbyn.