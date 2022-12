Tories suspend whip from MP Julian Knight ‘following complaint to Met Police’

Julian Knight

The Conservatives have suspended the whip of MP Julian Knight following a complaint to the Met Police.

A spokesperson for the Government Chief Whip said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the Whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

He is the the MP for Solihull and chair of the DCMS committee, and will now sit as an independent.

