Baroness Mone loses Tory whip over £200m PPE contract row

A spokesperson for Baroness Michelle Mone said she was taking leave to “clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her”.

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that Baroness Mone is no longer under the Conservative whip due to the row over PPE contracts.

The Prime Minister confirmed she is no longer aligned with the party in the House of Lords, saying he was “absolutely shocked” about revelations this week.

This comes after Baroness Mone said she would take a “leave of absence” from the Lords amid allegations about the awarding of £200m of PPE contracts to a firm linked with the formerly Conservative-affiliated life peer.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Sunak said: “It’s right that she is no longer attending the House of Lords and therefore no longer has the Conservative whip”.

