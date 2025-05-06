Top UK golf event to be staged at Donald Trump course in Scotland

A UK Donald Trump golf course will host a top event this summer amid rumours the US President could be on the verge of being let back into the British golfing establishment.

The UK government has recently been forced to deny lobbying the sport’s UK governing body the R&A over attempts to see the iconic Open Championship return to Turnberry, owned by an organisation associated with the sitting President.

But this year’s Scottish Championship will be hosted at the Trump International Golf Links Scotland in Aberdeenshire this August.

The $2.75m tournament will hope to attract the best players on the DP World Tour for the first time since 2020 in what will be seen as a boost to Trump, who was almost excommunicated from the golfing fraternity following the 6 January Washington DC riots after his first term in the White House.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organisation, said: “We are honoured to host the Scottish Championship on the DP World Tour at our iconic property.

“2025 is an incredible year for Trump International, Scotland, as we proudly welcome two world-class tournaments and celebrate the highly anticipated grand opening of our new championship links course.

“This significant milestone reflects the hard work of our team and is a true testament to the exceptional golf and hospitality we deliver in Scotland.”

Trump could be back as host

The Trump links course will also host the PGA Seniors Championship a week prior to the Scottish Championship.

It comes as the President was given fresh hope of hosting the classic Open major at his Turnberry course, seen as one of the best in the UK.

R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said recently: “We’re doing some feasibility work around what it would look like to return to that venue and the investment that it would require.

“A modern Open Championship is a large-scale event. What we know for sure is the golf course is brilliant, so at some point we’d love to be back there.

“We consistently work with our venues and their owners and operators to talk about what an Open Championship demands and how we work with them to bring that to life.

“The golf course is magnificent. If anything, it’s better now than it ever has been, given some of the improvements that have been made to the course.

“But there are some challenges around the road and rail network, some of the accommodation provision in the surrounding area, and so we’re working on what a model could look like for the future.”

This year’s Open is being held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.