From insurtech to fitness and everything in between, recruitment platform Tempo has compiled a list of the best London-based startups to work for.

Companies in its “Super Startups” list have been based on the company’s mission, employee reviews and career pages. To be considered for the list the startups must have been launched after 2014, have fewer than 300 employees and be founded in London.

And the winner is… the incentive-based life insurance platform Yulife. The startup, which employs just 61 people, has been recognised for putting welfare at the heart of its offering.

Pandemic winners Hopin and Fiit also top Tempo’s list. Virtual event venue Hopin launched last year offering immersive networking and workshops comes in seventh place. Digital fitness app Fiit is the eighth best startup to work for in part because “the company truly cares about their employees and the work is focused around feeling good.”

And Tempo’s list is not short of the capital’s best fintechs with Truelayer, which launched in 2016 as part of the open banking initiative, coming in fourth place.

The top 50 London startups

Ranking Company name Founded Sector 1 Yulife 2016 Insurance 2 Impala 2016 Travel 3 Moneybox 2015 Investments 4 TrueLayer 2016 Fintech 5 Attest 2015 Data 6 WeGift 2015 Digital rewards 7 Hopin 2019 Virtual events 8 Fiit 2017 Digital fitness 9 Pento 2016 Accounting 10 Butternut box 2016 Dog food 11 Zego 2016 Insurance 12 Portify 2017 Credit score building 13 Juro 2016 Work contracts 14 Fluidly 2016 Cashflows 15 Wagestream 2018 Fintech 16 ComplyAdvantage 2014 Compliance 17 Convelio 2017 Art 18 AcruRx 2016 Healthcare 19 Jolt 2015 ELearning 20 Zencargo 2017 Digital freight forwarder 21 By Miles 2016 Car insurance 22 Marshmallow 2017 Car insurance 23 Cleo 2016 Saving 24 Credit Kudos 2015 Credit scoring 25 Shieldpay 2016 Fintech 26 Cazoo 2018 Used car sales 27 Flatfair 2016 Rental protection 28 Quantexa 2016 Data 29 Form3 2016 Fintech 30 Hometree 2016 Homecare plans 31 Motorway 2016 Car sales 32 Permutive 2015 Data 33 Influencer 2014 Social media 34 Thriva 2015 Wellbeing 35 Doctify 2014 Healthcare 36 Farewill 2015 Wills 37 Wefarm 2015 Farming 38 Florence 2016 Healthcare 39 Visionable 2019 Healthcare 40 EduMe 2016 ELearning 41 Capdesk 2015 Fintech 42 Second Nature 2015 Wellbeing 43 Habito 2015 Mortgages 44 City Pantry 2014 Food 45 Huel 2014 Nutrition 46 ChargedUp 2017 Technology 47 Echo 2015 Healthcare 48 Countingup 2017 Accounting 49 Yapily 2017 Fintech 50 allplants 2016 Wellbeing

