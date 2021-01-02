From insurtech to fitness and everything in between, recruitment platform Tempo has compiled a list of the best London-based startups to work for.
Companies in its “Super Startups” list have been based on the company’s mission, employee reviews and career pages. To be considered for the list the startups must have been launched after 2014, have fewer than 300 employees and be founded in London.
And the winner is… the incentive-based life insurance platform Yulife. The startup, which employs just 61 people, has been recognised for putting welfare at the heart of its offering.
Pandemic winners Hopin and Fiit also top Tempo’s list. Virtual event venue Hopin launched last year offering immersive networking and workshops comes in seventh place. Digital fitness app Fiit is the eighth best startup to work for in part because “the company truly cares about their employees and the work is focused around feeling good.”
And Tempo’s list is not short of the capital’s best fintechs with Truelayer, which launched in 2016 as part of the open banking initiative, coming in fourth place.
The top 50 London startups
|Ranking
|Company name
|Founded
|Sector
|1
|Yulife
|2016
|Insurance
|2
|Impala
|2016
|Travel
|3
|Moneybox
|2015
|Investments
|4
|TrueLayer
|2016
|Fintech
|5
|Attest
|2015
|Data
|6
|WeGift
|2015
|Digital rewards
|7
|Hopin
|2019
|Virtual events
|8
|Fiit
|2017
|Digital fitness
|9
|Pento
|2016
|Accounting
|10
|Butternut box
|2016
|Dog food
|11
|Zego
|2016
|Insurance
|12
|Portify
|2017
|Credit score building
|13
|Juro
|2016
|Work contracts
|14
|Fluidly
|2016
|Cashflows
|15
|Wagestream
|2018
|Fintech
|16
|ComplyAdvantage
|2014
|Compliance
|17
|Convelio
|2017
|Art
|18
|AcruRx
|2016
|Healthcare
|19
|Jolt
|2015
|ELearning
|20
|Zencargo
|2017
|Digital freight forwarder
|21
|By Miles
|2016
|Car insurance
|22
|Marshmallow
|2017
|Car insurance
|23
|Cleo
|2016
|Saving
|24
|Credit Kudos
|2015
|Credit scoring
|25
|Shieldpay
|2016
|Fintech
|26
|Cazoo
|2018
|Used car sales
|27
|Flatfair
|2016
|Rental protection
|28
|Quantexa
|2016
|Data
|29
|Form3
|2016
|Fintech
|30
|Hometree
|2016
|Homecare plans
|31
|Motorway
|2016
|Car sales
|32
|Permutive
|2015
|Data
|33
|Influencer
|2014
|Social media
|34
|Thriva
|2015
|Wellbeing
|35
|Doctify
|2014
|Healthcare
|36
|Farewill
|2015
|Wills
|37
|Wefarm
|2015
|Farming
|38
|Florence
|2016
|Healthcare
|39
|Visionable
|2019
|Healthcare
|40
|EduMe
|2016
|ELearning
|41
|Capdesk
|2015
|Fintech
|42
|Second Nature
|2015
|Wellbeing
|43
|Habito
|2015
|Mortgages
|44
|City Pantry
|2014
|Food
|45
|Huel
|2014
|Nutrition
|46
|ChargedUp
|2017
|Technology
|47
|Echo
|2015
|Healthcare
|48
|Countingup
|2017
|Accounting
|49
|Yapily
|2017
|Fintech
|50
|allplants
|2016
|Wellbeing
