Saturday 2 January 2021 1:11 pm

Startup Spotlight: The top 50 London tech firms to work for

From insurtech to fitness and everything in between, recruitment platform Tempo has compiled a list of the best London-based startups to work for.

Companies in its “Super Startups” list have been based on the company’s mission, employee reviews and career pages. To be considered for the list the startups must have been launched after 2014, have fewer than 300 employees and be founded in London. 

And the winner is… the incentive-based life insurance platform Yulife. The startup, which employs just 61 people, has been recognised for putting welfare at the heart of its offering. 

Pandemic winners Hopin and Fiit also top Tempo’s list. Virtual event venue Hopin launched last year offering immersive networking and workshops comes in seventh place. Digital fitness app Fiit is the eighth best startup to work for in part because “the company truly cares about their employees and the work is focused around feeling good.” 

And Tempo’s list is not short of the capital’s best fintechs with Truelayer, which launched in 2016 as part of the open banking initiative, coming in fourth place. 

The top 50 London startups

RankingCompany nameFoundedSector
1Yulife2016Insurance
2Impala2016Travel
3Moneybox2015Investments
4TrueLayer2016Fintech
5Attest2015Data
6WeGift2015Digital rewards
7Hopin2019Virtual events
8Fiit2017Digital fitness
9Pento2016Accounting
10Butternut box2016Dog food
11Zego2016Insurance
12Portify2017Credit score building
13Juro2016Work contracts
14Fluidly2016Cashflows
15Wagestream2018Fintech
16ComplyAdvantage2014Compliance
17Convelio2017Art
18AcruRx2016Healthcare
19Jolt2015ELearning
20Zencargo2017Digital freight forwarder
21By Miles2016Car insurance
22Marshmallow2017Car insurance
23Cleo2016Saving
24Credit Kudos2015Credit scoring
25Shieldpay2016Fintech
26Cazoo2018Used car sales
27Flatfair2016Rental protection
28Quantexa2016Data
29Form32016Fintech
30Hometree2016Homecare plans
31Motorway2016Car sales
32Permutive2015Data
33Influencer2014Social media
34Thriva2015Wellbeing
35Doctify2014Healthcare
36Farewill2015Wills
37Wefarm2015Farming
38Florence2016Healthcare
39Visionable2019Healthcare
40EduMe2016ELearning
41Capdesk2015Fintech
42Second Nature2015Wellbeing
43Habito2015Mortgages
44City Pantry2014Food
45Huel2014Nutrition
46ChargedUp2017Technology
47Echo2015Healthcare
48Countingup2017Accounting
49Yapily2017Fintech
50allplants2016Wellbeing

