Exclusive: These are the top 50 London startups to work for

An insurtech startup that has raised just £13m to date is the best startup to work for in London, according to new research.

The incentive-based life insurance platform Yulife is the best London-based startup to work for, according to research by recruitment platform Tempo. The startup, which employs just 61 people, has been recognised for putting welfare at the heart of its offering.

Read more: Startup community Supernode merges with VC fund to invest in media-tech

“Yulife’s employee insurance product protects lives and rewards living, much like the way they look after their own people,” Tempo said.

Companies in the “Super Startups” list have been based on the company’s mission, employee reviews and career pages. To be considered for the list the startups must have been launched after 2014, have fewer than 300 employees and be founded in London.

Pandemic winners Hopin and Fiit have also topped Tempo’s list. Virtual event venue Hopin launched last year offering immersive networking and workshops comes in seventh place. Digital fitness app Fiit is the eighth best startup to work for in part because “the company truly cares about their employees and the work is focused around feeling good.”

And Tempo’s list is not short of the capital’s best fintechs with Truelayer, which launched in 2016 as part of the open banking initiative, comes in fourth place.

The top 50 London startups