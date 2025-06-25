Tony Bloom tips Hearts to break Old Firm after Brighton owner invests

Tony Bloom has paid £10m for a 29 per cent stake in Hearts

Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom has vowed to loosen Celtic and Rangers’ grip on Scottish football after his £10m investment in Hearts was confirmed.

Bloom has acquired a 29 per cent share in the Edinburgh club which confers no voting rights but comes with a non-executive director’s seat, which will be taken by trusted aide James Franks.

Hearts have been Scottish champions on just four occasions and not since 1960, while Celtic and Rangers have lifted the title 55 times each – including all of the last 40 editions.

But Bloom believes the Moneyball approach that has transformed Brighton from second-tier also-rans to Premier League force can break the Old Firm’s hegemony.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be investing in Hearts,” said the professional gambler and racehorse owner, 55.

“I firmly believe in the club’s ability to disrupt the pattern of domination of Scottish football which has been in place for far too long.

“This great club has a bright future and I look forward to seeing that unfold in the months and years ahead. The appointment of James as my representative on the board underlines the importance I attach to my investment in the club.

“James has been a trusted associate of mine for many years and I believe that his wealth of experience in the football industry and strong business acumen will be a tremendous asset to the board and to the club.”

Bloom Hearts investment ‘hugely significant’

Bloom had already brought in his data firm, Jamestown Analytics, which is credited for Brighton’s success in player trading and also helped Ipswich Town reach the Premier League.

Fan-owned Hearts members backed the investment after the club finished third in the Scottish Premiership last season and reached the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions

“It is with great pleasure that I can now, on behalf of everyone at Heart of Midlothian, officially welcome both Tony and James to the club,” said chief executive Andrew McKinlay.

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of our fans’ belief and support, and I thank them for their backing.

“When Tony’s investment proposal became public in May, it captured the imaginations of our supporters, as demonstrated by Foundation of Hearts members voting 98.5 per cent in favour of it.

“A tremendous amount of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to turn a proposal into a reality and I’d like to thank everyone involved for delivering what is a hugely significant moment in this club’s history.

“Again, I speak on behalf of everyone at Hearts when I say we are eagerly anticipating working with Tony and James as we embark on this journey together.”