Together film review: this horror has amazing effects and jet-black comedy

life married couple Alison Brie (TV’s GLOW) and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist).

They play Millie and Tim, a longtime couple whose relationship becomes strained after a move to the countryside. While hiking, the couple fall into a cave and spend the night there, waking up with limbs temporarily joined. Similar incidents continue when they get home, leading them to uncover a curse that compels them to physically fuse together as one.

The metaphor looms heavily over the story, with plenty of parallels made between the physical horror and their troubled relationship. Despite the lack of subtlety, first-time director Michael Shanks charts an interesting course from emotional drama to queasy horror, creating characters that feel like rounded people more than simply targets for disaster.

The main talking points will be the physical effects, which will make even the sternest stomach turn. There is also jet-black comedy, particularly in the third act when a Spice Girls song is used in the most sinister way possible.

Being a real-life couple doesn’t necessarily mean you have great chemistry on screen. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made historically terrible movies at the height of their 2000s romance. So, it’s a relief to see Brie and Franco working comfortably together. Of the supporting cast, Damon Herriman has the best moments as friendly neighbour Jamie, who (of course) isn’t all that he seems.

In the horror stakes this can’t quite top Bring her Back, released earlier this summer, but with an astute script and perfectly placed leads, Together is a charming and dark tale.

