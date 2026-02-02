TNS Completes Acquisition of BT Radianz

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has completed its acquisition of BT’s Radianz business. The deal brings together two long-standing providers of financial markets connectivity and expands access, reach and service capability for institutions worldwide.

Radianz has connected the global financial community for more than 20 years, providing secure access to trading venues, market data, applications, and counterparties. The business will now form part of TNS’s global Financial Markets offering.

“Today marks an important milestone for TNS and our clients as we combine the strengths of two established leaders in financial connectivity,” said Tom Lazenga, General Manager, TNS Financial Markets. “We look forward to delivering expanded access to markets, counterparties and applications, while maintaining the network and platform diversity that institutions rely on for resilience and choice.”

Radianz, known for its secure network linking thousands of market participants and financial applications, complements TNS’s ultra-low-latency trading, market data and hosting capabilities.

Phil Swindle, Managing Director, Radianz, said: “Radianz has a long track record of supporting mission-critical financial communications. Joining TNS brings complementary strengths and continued investment for customers.”

TNS is looking forward to welcoming the Radianz clients, employees, and partners into its global ecosystem. Lazenga added: “We are dedicated to providing best in class services through our combined businesses and investing in our joint future together.”

