Ting can place Absolute trust in Ferraris

Trainer Jimmy Ting is looking for his first winner since January

SPARE a thought for trainer Jimmy Ting who will be looking for his first winner in Hong Kong since January 24th.

The 57-year-old local handler must wonder what he has done to upset the Gods of fortune, sitting bottom of the trainers’ championship table with just four winners this season and on a present losing streak of 57 runs.

With a stable just over a third full, and owners leaving in their droves – there is no sympathy for out-of-luck trainers in Hong Kong – the current situation is looking bleak for Ting.

He sends half-a-dozen of his gallopers to Sha Tin on Sunday, and will surely have his fingers, toes, and everything else crossed in the hope that his desperate plight will end and he can get back into the winners’ circle.

His main chance of success will rest on the shoulders of THE ABSOLUTE, who seeks to regain winning form in the second division of the Chaoyangmen Handicap (9.35am) over seven furlongs.

The New Zealand-bred galloper, a winner over the course and distance in December, was game in defeat when just unable to contain the winning thrust from Sunlight Power after travelling wide throughout his journey.

On paper, while he has another double-figure draw to contend with, he is mapped to bounce out in front from the off and dictate the pace under the steering of jockey Luke Ferraris.

This is not a one-horse race, however, with the likes of Top Scorer closely matched with the selection on form, improving Sky Trust, and potentially talented newcomer Call Me Supreme in opposition.

One thing The Absolute doesn’t lack is guts and determination and, provided Ferraris gets his fractions right from the front, he will be hard to pass in the closing stages.

POINTERS

The Absolute 9.35am Sha Tin