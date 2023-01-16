TikTok tries to avoid US ban by offering lawmakers assurances over data sharing and security concerns

TikTok has proposed allowing US officials access its algorithms in an attempt to avoid a statewide ban.

In the last few months, American lawmakers have attempted to ban the video based social media platform, after FBI Director Christopher Wray said that TikTok poses national security risks in November.

In the last week, over 20 US states have signed orders, banning government officials from having the app on their devices.

In a statement, the Council for Foreign Affairs said: “Despite the app’s innocent appearance—its most popular videos include popstars chewing gum and chocolate-sculpted giraffes—TikTok’s Chinese ownership and rapidly growing reach have ignited national security concerns among some government officials.”

In a new proposal shared to US lawmakers, TikTok has vowed increased transparency over its data collection and how the app operates.

The video sharing platform has also promised measures to ensure oversight of its content-recommendation algorithms.

In the last few months, US lawmakers have been levelling increasing criticism at the app.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said: .”Disturbingly, TikTok harvests vast amounts of data, much of which has no legitimate connection to the app’s supposed purpose of video sharing. Use of TikTok involving state IT infrastructure thus creates an unacceptable vulnerability to Chinese infiltration operations,”

A TikTok spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal its proposal would address major concerns regarding content sharing and national security.

“We are not waiting for an agreement to be in place,” she said. “We’ve made substantial progress on implementing that solution over the past year and look forward to completing that work to put these concerns to rest.”

City AM has asked TikTok for comment.