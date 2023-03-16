TikTok to be banned on government devices due to China security concerns, ministers to announce

The TikTok app is set to be banned on government devices, ministers are expected to announce today.

The Chinese-owned social media video app has been at the centre of security and data protection concerns in recent weeks.

It follows moves by the European Commission (EC) and the United States to take action over the app’s use on secure devices.

The EC has banned the TikTok app from being used on official devices, while the US is hinting at a full-scale ban.

Cabinet office minister Oliver Dowden is expected to announce the UK’s government’s decision on TikTok in the House of Commons later today, the PA news agency said.

Security minister Tom Tugendhat told Sky News this week that he had asked the National Cyber Security Committee (NCSC) to look into the TikTok app – and did not rule out a full ban.

A group of senior Conservative MPs previously warned Tiktok was “as much a threat to Britain” as banned telecoms firm Huawei.

And foreign affairs select committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns told City A.M:. “Our reliance on technology creates vulnerability and data is clearly open to abuse.

“We need to ask ourselves the question: are we comfortable entrusting our data to a company that functions as an indirect arm of the Chinese Communist Party?”

The ByteDance-owned app recently launched a new data security initiative – Project Clover.

It says it will see European data stored in Ireland and Norway. Globally, data is stored in the US and Singapore.

TikTok has been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson previously said: “TikTok is enjoyed by millions of people across the UK safely and securely.”