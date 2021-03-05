Tiktok leases new London HQ above Farringdon's Crossrail station

Tiktok has leased a new London office building above Farrington East Crossrail station, developer Helical announced today.

The tech firm has taken on the entire six-storey Kaleidoscope development, which includes 88,500 sq ft of office space.

The lease is for a 15 year term with a 10 year break clause, and includes a market rent free period.

Kaleidoscope was the first over station development to complete on the Crossrail Line, and offers a 5,000 sq ft roof terrace with views across London.

Matthew Bonning-Snook, property director, at Helical said: “We set out to deliver an architecturally striking and characterful building that would suit the fast growing creative and tech companies that are attracted to this highly accessible location.

“Kaleidoscope offers this together with excellent tenant amenities including a spectacular roof terrace and strong environmental credentials, thereby clearly responding to today’s requirements for wellness and sustainability.

“As a platform for billions of creators worldwide, TikTok is a perfect business for both the building and the area’s ambition to be a destination for culture and creativity.”

JLL and Pilcher London acted for Helical in the transaction.