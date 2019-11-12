Galliard Homes to develop £140m luxury flat complex above Crossrail station

Galliard Homes will develop a £140m luxury residential and retail development above Tottenham Court Road’s Crossrail station.

The property investor has exchanged contracts with Transport for London for £43m, it announced today.

Read more: Crossrail will not open until 2021, bosses admit

Tottenham Court Road West (TCRW) will include 92 flats – with prices for a studio apartment starting at £899,000 – and 9,939 sq ft of ground floor retail space.

One six-storey Art Deco-inspired block will overlook Oxford Street while the other five-storey apartment building will face Dean Street and is inspired by Soho’s Georgian townhouses.

The scheme is expected to take two and a half years to build and to open in summer 2022.

The Crossrail interchange is expected to become operational in 2021, making Tottenham Court Road one of London’s busiest stations with access to the Northern and Central underground lines as well as the Elizabeth Line.

The masterplan for the development was designed by architects at Hawkins Brown.

Read more: One Liverpool Street: City of London approves Crossrail entrance office block

Galliard Homes chief executive Don O’Sullivan said: “TCRW will provide world class apartments in an unrivalled location off Oxford Street in the heart of London’s West End.

“Galliard’s new apartment buildings are integrated with the Crossrail interchange offering residents easy access to London Heathrow, Canary Wharf and locations such as Bond Street and Liverpool Street.”

Main image credit: Getty