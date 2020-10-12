Tiktok crashes across UK, Europe, Middle East and Australia

Tiktok has crashed across the UK, Europe, Australia, and parts of the Middle East, with thousands of users reporting problems connecting to the video platform.

More than 3,000 Tiktokers reported issues with the social media site by lunchtime today, according to outage reporting site DownDetector.

Users in cities across Europe including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Naples and Athens reported problems with the site.

Meanwhile, hundreds also reported issues with the app in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Problems with the social media platform were also logged across the Middle East and Asia, including in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Almost 60 per cent of people who reported problems said they were unable to view videos, while more than a third had issues logging into the app.

A Tiktok spokesperson told City A.M: “Earlier today we experienced a temporary issue in our Singapore data centre that caused short-term effects for users around usernames, profile photos, like counts, and follower lists.

“The issue has been resolved and service for our users is now fully restored. We are still investigating the root cause and apologise for the interruption our users experienced.”

Tiktok, owned by Chinese company Bytedance, has more than 800m active users worldwide. It is currently the ninth-largest social media site by user base, ahead of well-known platforms such as Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest.

The social media company is facing strict regulatory scrutiny across the Atlantic over concerns data collected by the firm may be used for state spying in Beijing.

Tiktok has repeatedly denied the claims, and is pressing ahead with plans to offload its US arm to tech giant Oracle and retailer Walmart to secure its continued presence in America.

