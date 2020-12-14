Breaking: Global outage hits Gmail and Youtube

Multiple Google services including Gmail and Youtube are all experiencing outages, with reports coming from across Europe and India.

There was a huge downtime spike for Google’s services at around 11.30am GMT according to outage site Down Detector.

Google’s Play Store, Drive and Calendar are also all reportedly down.

Problems have mainly been reported in Europe but Twitter users in India, Pakistan, Australia and the US are also experiencing issues.

It comes just two weeks after streaming giant Spotify crashed for nearly an hour after a widespread outage across Europe.