Ticket to Paradise review: George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite

Everyone loves a romcom reunion, the chance to see a celebrated duo try and recapture the magic. While there are often diminishing returns, the potential to reignite the chemistry is too much for studios to resist.

It makes sense, then, that Oscar winner Julia Roberts and espresso spokesman George Clooney would come together 20 years after their Ocean’s 11 heyday for Ticket To Paradise. They play Georgia and David, a divorced couple who both dearly love their daughter Lily (Kaitlyn Dever) but can’t stand each other.

After just about surviving her graduation, the pair discover Lily has fallen in love while on holiday in Bali and is due to marry a man she’s just met. The pair must put their differences aside to fly out to the island and try to sabotage the union. After some recent failures in front of and behind the camera, Clooney would be forgiven for opting for low-hanging fruit.

The basic plot never gets in the way of the pretty scenery as he and Roberts are given ninety minutes to play off of each other. While this might sound like a recipe for disaster, this low maintenance approach works well.

They’re deliciously nasty to begin with, indulging in petty games as they race to stop the nuptials. Crucially, however, there’s enough vulnerability to make you care about them getting back together. Roberts delights in playing the stern, unapproachable art dealer who hates surprises and is dating a submissive young pilot (Maxime Bouttier).

Equally, Clooney seems to enjoy flipping his charming persona on the head, becoming bitter and cynical about everything from marriage to sunsets. Combined with strong support from Dever and the magnificent Billie Lourd as her hard-partying friend, the characters’ journey is satisfying to follow.

Ticket To Paradise won’t be remembered as a landmark in the career of either actor. However, star power overcomes a thin plot to make perfect escapist viewing.