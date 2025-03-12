Thunder looks set to Lord it over his rivals for Tizzard

Lord Of Thunder won last time out at Newbury for trainer Joe Tizzard.

CHELTENHAM have made a number of changes this year and they should be commended for doing so.

The Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase (2.00pm) used to be run on the Tuesday and was always a popular betting heat.

With the Grade One middle distance novice chase now removed, we are looking at more competitive races and this is one of those.

Plenty come here with a chance and you’d have to say that Joseph O’Brien’s Nurburgring looks very well-handicapped off a chase mark of 143.

He was fourth in last year’s Triumph Hurdle and then bolted up in the Galway Hurdle off 139, so he is potentially chucked in here.

However, his jumping has left a little bit to be desired and that is the worry at just 6/1.

At around 14/1, I’m more interested in the chances of Joe Tizzard’s LORD OF THUNDER.

He was still in with a chance when falling here on his chasing debut in October and was then a fine second to the top-class Handstands at Ffos Las in January.

Last time out he won well at Newbury, beating Pic Roc who he takes on today and also has a chance.

He should go well off a mark of 134.

POINTERS

Lord Of Thunder e/w 2.00pm Cheltenham