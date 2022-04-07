Three Stripe Life looks a Steel in Mersey Novices’ Hurdle

Gordon Elliott trains Three Stripe Life

SATURDAY’S Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (2.25pm) doesn’t look the most competitive Grade One and the one that stands out on form is Gordon Elliott’s THREE STRIPE LIFE.

This son of Leading Light has finished second in each of his three starts this season – all in Grade One company – and on the last two occasions has found only the ultra-talented Sir Gerhard too good.

He stayed on gamely in the Ballymore last time, when only beaten three-and-a-half lengths by Willie Mullins’ star, with a wide margin back to the third.

A slight drop back in trip shouldn’t hinder his chances and the ground should be perfect for him.

With nothing of Sir Gerhard’s quality in this field, this looks a great opportunity for him to gain a breakthrough Grade One success. Odds of around 5/2 offer decent value too.

In the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle (1.45pm), Harry Fry’s IF THE CAP FITS makes appeal back at a track where he won the Grade One Liverpool Hurdle in 2019.

While he’s now a 10-year-old, he proved he retains a good deal of that back-class when staying on for sixth in the Pertemps Hurdle at Cheltenham recently.

That effort came off tomorrow’s mark of 137 and in this weaker race capable of going well at around 20/1.

I’m also going to take a chance on FLASH THE STEEL at 25/1, who has had a couple of runs this season after being off the track for a long time since winning at Newbury in 2020.

He’s now down to a mark of 132, just two pounds higher than when winning the Silver Trophy at Chepstow and might now be ready to show that form once again.

POINTERS SATURDAY

If The Cap Fits e/w 1.45pm

Flash The Steel e/w 1.45pm

Three Stripe Life 2.25pm