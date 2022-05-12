Three eligible players Eddie Jones should pick for England’s summer tour

Coaches like England boss Eddie Jones can use residency rules to steal players from other countries before they’re capped. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rugby’s summer tours offer coaches a chance to trial players against quality southern hemisphere sides before crunch home games in the autumn. England head to Australia in June, Scotland will tour South America, New Zealand are to host Ireland, while Wales are bound for world champions South Africa.

But 14 months out from a World Cup, this year’s expeditions could also provide the platform for a bolter to prove their worth.

With many players eligible to play for multiple countries through residency and family, international coaches look to cap them before others poach them – and these tours offer a perfect opportunity. Here are three players England boss Eddie Jones could risk losing if he doesn’t blood them next month.

Henry Arundell (England, Scotland and Wales)

Henry Arundell qualifies for England, Wales and Scotland. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Henry Arundell is the personification of a star bursting onto the scene. The 19-year-old full-back has been an exciting addition to the London Irish first team, and scored a now-viral 120m try against European giants Toulon earlier this month.

Henry Arundell with a try for the ages!



📽 @ChallengeCup_pic.twitter.com/knq4cFC7oY — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) May 8, 2022

Arundell qualifies for both Scotland and Wales through his grandparents and it is thought those north of the border are especially interested in the teenager.

Scottish insiders suggest head coach Gregor Townsend sees the England Under-20 star as a potential replacement for Stuart Hogg.

In his three appearances in this year’s U20 Six Nations, he scored four tries. In addition, he has scored three in three Premiership Rugby Cup matches.

Arundell looks the part, and his electric footwork seems to be thriving in the London Irish set-up. A place on England’s tour to Australia would be a fitting reward – if he hasn’t already been snapped up for Scotland’s tour of Argentina.

Fin Smith (England and Scotland)

Fin Smith has starred for Worcester. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Fin Smith has been holding his own at Worcester Warriors since making his debut in February of last year, aged just 18. The Warwick-born fly-half has fended off injury-hit No10 rivals Billy Searle and Owen Williams to become the club’s first choice.

Warriors head coach Steve Diamond has already been making the case for Smith’s inclusion by England. “How Eddie Jones hasn’t looked at Fin Smith is beyond me,” he said in January. “That kid with the fancy name from Bath [Orlando Bailey]? Smith is way in front of him.”

Highly rated though he is, competition among English fly-halves is hot. Behind the likes of Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell, Jones can still call upon George Ford and others, too.

Smith’s grandfather, Tom Elliot, played as a prop for both Scotland and the British and Irish Lions so the 19-year-old could choose a similar path.

Behind first-choice Scottish No10 Finn Russell, it seems to be a battle between Adam Hastings and Blair Kinghorn. But with neither being backed in the position there could be room for a class act like Smith.

Louis Lynagh (England, Australia, Italy)

Lynagh has a trio of international sides who could pick him. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Rugby is no stranger to players following in the footsteps of their relatives and Louis Lynagh, son of Australian legend Michael, has started his career in explosive fashion.

Qualifying for Australia, England and Italy, where he was born, Lynagh has options to choose from should selectors come calling.

His father has been critical of the English senior set-up in the past for not calling up his son, and, although Jones has since named him in squads, Lynagh remains uncapped.

It hasn’t stopped the 21-year-old from performing for Harlequins. He has scored 100 points in his 39 appearances for the Premiership champions.

He’s a man for big moments, too, having scored twice in the final last year and in the semi-final to get them there.

Lynagh has featured for England at U16, U18 and U19 level. How apt would it be to win his first cap this summer against the team for whom his father was so integral?